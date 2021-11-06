NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $245.00 to $320.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $277.70 and last traded at $277.31, with a volume of 409485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $265.98.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.66.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,659,392,000 after acquiring an additional 332,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,527,743,000 after acquiring an additional 181,637 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317,971 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 348.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,390,987 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,152,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $741.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.07, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.03.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

