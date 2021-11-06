NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $235.00 price target on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NXP Semiconductors reported third-quarter results, wherein both earnings and revenues grew year over year. A strong demand environment across end-markets served drove the results. The company continued to benefit from a strong position in secular growth markets — including Automotive, industrial & IoT as well as mobile. Further, its safety products for advanced driver assistance systems have been gaining solid momentum. In addition, growing customer traction for connected edge processing solutions remains a positive for the company. It is to be noted that the stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. Yet, mounting expenses and a leveraged balance sheet remained negatives. Further, supply-chain constraints remain major concerns. Also, uncertainties related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic are headwinds for the company.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NXPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.44.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $224.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.95 and a 200 day moving average of $202.79. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $139.94 and a 52 week high of $228.72.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total transaction of $2,520,205.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,389 shares of company stock valued at $39,919,493 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,577 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $24,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 175,995 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $36,206,000 after purchasing an additional 82,440 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 918.6% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 47,907 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 43,204 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $3,303,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.7% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,228 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

