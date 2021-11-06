Nyzo Market Capitalization Reaches $3.38 Million (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One Nyzo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nyzo has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and $89,532.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nyzo has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nyzo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00083373 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00078837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.86 or 0.00100257 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,858.49 or 1.00253838 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,365.89 or 0.07192053 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00022403 BTC.

Nyzo Coin Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nyzo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyzo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyzo using one of the exchanges listed above.

