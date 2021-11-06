Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Bought by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 11.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 140,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,408 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at $579,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 81.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 828,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 372,895 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 103.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 11,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.69.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average is $6.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 143.41% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.69 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,214,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $29,922,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

