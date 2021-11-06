Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.07.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OAS. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

In other news, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.76 per share, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks purchased 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,218.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OAS. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum stock traded up $4.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.00. The stock had a trading volume of 320,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Oasis Petroleum has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $127.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.31.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

