Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys 528 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 775,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,156,000 after buying an additional 36,119 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 99,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 22,905 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 118.9% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 27,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock opened at $81.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.88. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.10 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

