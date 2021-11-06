Occidental Asset Management LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,418 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $198.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.77. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.84 and a 12 month high of $201.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

XLNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Xilinx from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.27.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

