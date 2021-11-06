Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases 227 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 53.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,859,000 after acquiring an additional 390,916 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 10.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 7.2% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 122,555.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 49,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 49,022 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.80.

ITW stock opened at $234.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $192.89 and a one year high of $242.07. The stock has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.62.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

