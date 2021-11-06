Occidental Asset Management LLC Sells 1,238 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Occidental Asset Management LLC cut its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $2,482,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 165,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 112,085.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 44,834 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,726,000 after acquiring an additional 62,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 17.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $61.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $67.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

