Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

OXY traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $33.42. 18,862,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,248,719. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.13.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.