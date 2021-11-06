Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires Shares of 21,334 Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 271,331 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 148.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 678,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 404,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 222.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 120,239 shares in the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $3.80 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $144.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 584.71% and a negative return on equity of 69.44%. Equities analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VYGR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voyager Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.73.

Voyager Therapeutics Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

