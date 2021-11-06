Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $38,000 in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 394.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 514,178 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 14.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 41,321 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD lifted its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 2,893.8% in the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 131,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 127,011 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 70.8% in the first quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 120,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 132.3% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 93,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 53,333 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $5,920,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 173,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $350,591.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ HYMC opened at $1.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.39, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $36.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

