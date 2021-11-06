Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New $81,000 Investment in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,077 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned 0.05% of Exterran at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXTN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exterran during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,753,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 307,138 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 666,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 262,740 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 1,179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 216,483 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 199,558 shares during the period. Finally, VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $711,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of EXTN stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41. Exterran Co. has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 37.92% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exterran Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

