Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Trims Stock Position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lowered its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,556 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 80.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 72.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RYAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of RYAM opened at $6.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $428.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.87. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.42.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

