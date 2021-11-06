Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stake Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,668,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $52,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 548.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,069 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. 62.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OCUL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a current ratio of 10.05. The firm has a market cap of $533.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $24.30.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 318.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

