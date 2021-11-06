ODIN PROTOCOL Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 6th. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $2.60 million and $32,857.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00082410 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00079403 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $61.73 or 0.00101819 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,382.79 or 0.07228854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,314.07 or 0.99480390 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00022585 BTC.

About ODIN PROTOCOL

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

