Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ODC. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE ODC opened at $37.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $274.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.55. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%.

In other news, Director Allan H. Selig bought 1,000 shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $34,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

