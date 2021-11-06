Omnitude One Day Volume Tops $456,527.00 (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Omnitude has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $456,527.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Omnitude has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One Omnitude coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00051792 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.80 or 0.00264329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.31 or 0.00098526 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004466 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Omnitude

Omnitude is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

