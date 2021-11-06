ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.59.

Shares of ON stock opened at $59.13 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $26.26 and a 12 month high of $61.52. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.03.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,562 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,077 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 48.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 57.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $17,375,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 7.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 222,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,257,000 after buying an additional 15,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 23.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 17,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

