ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $65.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target upped by Susquehanna Bancshares from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.59.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $59.13 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $61.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average of $42.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $506,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,084,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,562 shares of company stock worth $1,201,077. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 48.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 57.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,375,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 7.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 222,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 23.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 17,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

