ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $49.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ON. Truist Securities upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.59.

ON opened at $59.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $61.52.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $506,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,084,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,562 shares of company stock worth $1,201,077. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602,971 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,137,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,587 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $76,614,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,481,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,635,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

