Onooks (OOKS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.87 Million

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Onooks has a total market cap of $7.87 million and approximately $270,233.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Onooks coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Onooks has traded 44% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Onooks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00084436 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00079861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.36 or 0.00099976 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,468.74 or 0.07280763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,169.60 or 0.99661618 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00022488 BTC.

Onooks Coin Profile

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,134,732 coins. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev

Buying and Selling Onooks

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onooks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Onooks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Onooks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Onooks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.