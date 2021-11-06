Open Platform Tops One Day Trading Volume of $89,531.00 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. During the last week, Open Platform has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and $89,531.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00051683 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.82 or 0.00253097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000555 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.55 or 0.00096971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

OPEN is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

