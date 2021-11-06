Oppenheimer Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arcosa in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.51.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Arcosa had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ACA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti raised Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

ACA opened at $55.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.38. Arcosa has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $68.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,080,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,448,000 after buying an additional 109,920 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 19.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,663,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,431,000 after buying an additional 434,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,970,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,761,000 after buying an additional 88,625 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 14.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,165,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,457,000 after buying an additional 149,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 0.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 942,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,344,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

