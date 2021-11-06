Oppenheimer Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BCSF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

NYSE:BCSF opened at $15.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $16.45.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 86.26%. The firm had revenue of $49.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCSF. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 93.15%.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

