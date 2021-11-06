Oppenheimer Increases Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $170.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the game software company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EA. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.68.

Shares of EA opened at $139.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.88.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total value of $135,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.34, for a total value of $116,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,145 shares of company stock worth $6,108,028. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $471,005,000 after buying an additional 3,238,833 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth $134,024,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,252,449 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $604,911,000 after buying an additional 600,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 909,165 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $123,074,000 after buying an additional 592,196 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

