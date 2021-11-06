Oppenheimer Lowers Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $180.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $27.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.73 EPS.

COF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $176.73.

COF stock opened at $154.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.67. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $77.11 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 26.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,349. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,053 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,101 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 32.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,815,000 after acquiring an additional 983,352 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 62.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,144,000 after acquiring an additional 945,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,683,530,000 after acquiring an additional 902,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

