OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OraSure Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets oral fluid specimen collection devices using proprietary oral fluid technologies, diagnostic products including immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. These products are sold in the United States as well as internationally to various clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians’ offices, and commercial and industrial entities. OraSure Technologies is the leading supplier of oral-fluid collection devices and in vitro diagnostic assays to the employment, criminal justice, drug treatment, life insurance and public health markets for the detection of abused drugs and the antibodies to HIV. Based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the Company develops, manufactures and markets oral specimen collection devices, in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

NASDAQ OSUR opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. OraSure Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $696.33 million, a PE ratio of 138.14 and a beta of -0.35.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,054,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $142,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,520,000 after buying an additional 300,879 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,671,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,845,000 after buying an additional 634,826 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,657,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,086,000 after buying an additional 20,433 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,575,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,720,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

