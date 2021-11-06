Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $9.08.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Orchard Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) by 368.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,205 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Orchard Therapeutics worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Orchard Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Orchard Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.