Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th.

Orion Engineered Carbons has decreased its dividend by 66.1% over the last three years. Orion Engineered Carbons has a dividend payout ratio of 41.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Orion Engineered Carbons to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

Shares of OEC opened at $20.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average of $18.84. Orion Engineered Carbons has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 53.58% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $393.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

