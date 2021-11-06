ORIX (NYSE:IX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ORIX (NYSE:IX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Get ORIX alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:IX traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.17. The stock had a trading volume of 20,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,472. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.64. ORIX has a 1-year low of $65.06 and a 1-year high of $102.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.22. ORIX had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ORIX will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IX. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 52.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 116.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of ORIX during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 61.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIX during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About ORIX

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ORIX (IX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.