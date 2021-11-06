Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.67. Orrstown Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 28.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Shares of ORRF traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,579. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.80. Orrstown Financial Services has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $25.91. The company has a market cap of $281.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

In other news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 8,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $186,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 2,026.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

