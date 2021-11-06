Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Orthofix Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.710-$0.750 EPS.

Shares of OFIX stock traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $36.07. The company had a trading volume of 66,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,317. The firm has a market cap of $710.40 million, a P/E ratio of -85.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $48.50.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Orthofix Medical stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 50,491 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Orthofix Medical worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.