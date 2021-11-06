Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cpwm LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 387,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,492,000 after purchasing an additional 17,329 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 19.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $81.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.54. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

