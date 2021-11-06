Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Announces Earnings Results

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE OMI traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,484,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,058. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.32. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

In other news, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $442,360.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,032,296.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 92,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $3,539,624.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 272,124 shares of company stock valued at $10,972,667 in the last three months. 4.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Owens & Minor stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 88.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of Owens & Minor worth $16,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

OMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

