Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 80.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

NYSE:ORCC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,876,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.98. Owl Rock Capital has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.23%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Owl Rock Capital stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Owl Rock Capital worth $29,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Owl Rock Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

