P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 11,249 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

Shares of PTSI stock opened at $59.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.32. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $64.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI).

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.