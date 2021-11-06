Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Given “Neutral” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $157.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.70.

PKG traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.38. 314,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,330. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $121.35 and a 52-week high of $156.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.55.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 275.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,284,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,982,000 after acquiring an additional 942,126 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 20.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,974,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,172,000 after purchasing an additional 667,673 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 152.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 881,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,416,000 after purchasing an additional 532,766 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 18.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,801,000 after purchasing an additional 457,793 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 11,680.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 393,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,299,000 after purchasing an additional 390,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

