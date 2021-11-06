PacWest Bancorp to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.97 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.97 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.02. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PACW. Truist Financial raised shares of PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

PACW opened at $49.53 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average is $43.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $638,973.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,448,000 after buying an additional 563,363 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 188.7% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 59,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 38,690 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,498,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,374,000 after buying an additional 53,093 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

