PAID Network (PAID) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $298,482.00

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $52.18 million and approximately $298,482.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00083554 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00081091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00099791 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,521.33 or 0.07296017 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,900.21 or 0.99887552 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00022251 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

