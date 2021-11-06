Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Alexander C. Karp Sells 638,629 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $16,853,419.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 6.32. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $45.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.99.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 63,538 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,272,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,315,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

