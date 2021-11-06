Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REGI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 22,605 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.32 per share, with a total value of $55,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,477.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 3,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $201,948.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,430 and have sold 17,558 shares valued at $939,113. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $59.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.72. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.81.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

