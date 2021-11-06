Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 5,959 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in AerCap were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AER. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,027,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AerCap by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 248,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at $46,065,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AerCap by 21.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,693,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,344,000 after acquiring an additional 18,624 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AER opened at $67.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $26.99 and a 52 week high of $68.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of -24.46, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.68 and a 200-day moving average of $56.36.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.71.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

