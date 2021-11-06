Paloma Partners Management Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,455 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Nucor were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 23.5% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Nucor by 0.7% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 2.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 4.2% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $752,377.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,534,162.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,534 shares of company stock worth $7,690,707. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NUE opened at $112.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.43. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $47.94 and a 1-year high of $128.81. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.50%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.70.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

