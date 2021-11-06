Paloma Partners Management Co Grows Stock Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 187,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,106 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,387,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631,896 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,349,000. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,568,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,568,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,814,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364,249 shares during the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

NYSE:AUY opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.46. Yamana Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.34 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

