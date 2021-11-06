Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $864,000 in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,880,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,523,103,000 after acquiring an additional 70,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,189,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,307,535,000 after acquiring an additional 53,668 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,633,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,134,024,000 after acquiring an additional 191,084 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $610,235,000 after acquiring an additional 56,338 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Abiomed by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 840,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,413,000 after purchasing an additional 25,478 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abiomed alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 7,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $2,462,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,637,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,192 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,451. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABMD has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $361.71 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.41 and a 52-week high of $387.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $349.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Abiomed Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.