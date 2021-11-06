Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $903,000 Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,161 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 7,728.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,264,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,857,000 after buying an additional 1,248,572 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 333.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 981,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,652,000 after buying an additional 754,853 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 30.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,105,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,152,000 after buying an additional 493,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 29.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,829,000 after buying an additional 254,046 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 11.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,529,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,713,000 after buying an additional 252,728 shares during the period. 8.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.82. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 20.44%. Koninklijke Philips’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

