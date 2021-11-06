Pangolin (PNG) Price Up 23.2% Over Last Week

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. In the last week, Pangolin has traded up 23.2% against the dollar. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $93.16 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.57 or 0.00002592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.00083080 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00078733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.85 or 0.00100191 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,074.32 or 1.00566545 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,369.76 or 0.07195353 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00022427 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,193,751 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

