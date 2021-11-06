Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Stephens from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.43.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $132.29 on Thursday. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $140.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -155.63, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. The business had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

