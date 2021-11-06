Parachute (PAR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $281,546.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Parachute has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $281,546.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Parachute has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00040622 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000373 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000033 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 613,655,936 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

